Development channel launches Africa’s first child support

In a report by World Bank published on Bloomberg in October 2019, it has been revealed that Africa could be home to 90% of the world’s poor by 2030 as governments across the continent have little fiscal space to invest in poverty-reduction programs and economic growth remains sluggish.

This report is worrying as nearly half of Africa’s population consists of children. This means that the infant mortality rate will go high, crime will be at its peak, life expectancy will be low as hunger and diseases will be the norm.

The good news is that Africans can leverage the power of the private sector and save an entire generation as clearly shown by Development Channel. Children in Africa can now live like their counterparts in developed countries like the USA, UK, and others.

While it may sound too good to be true, the reality is that countries with child support programmes, funds are derived from specific economic sectors through taxation and allocated to child welfare. In the same vein, ACPA has been allocated an equity stake in the profits of development channels 25 companies for the support of eligible African children.

This equity stake has a value of over 400 million dollars per annum making the programme sustainable, durable and resourceful. This 400 million per annum comes from the proceeds of Africa’s first economic war which leverages on a 50 per cent reduction on capital flight to generate 100 million dollars per annum for the continent development.

ACPA has unveiled the first phase of its admission programme for African children, which requires a sponsor such as a parent or a guardian to purchase a computer tablet from ‘No Dropout’, one of the sister companies in the initiative to be eligible.

Africa’s first child support ensures that your child will never lack basic needs like good health care, monthly financial support, good education-often seen as a luxury in Africa. Your child gets support until the age of 21 years. You have nothing to worry about in case of job loss or even death as your child will be taken care of.

Development Channel has remained true to its word by bringing an innovation that doesn’t require you to move from the comfort of your home as you can enroll your child, receive monthly support and other benefits through an APP.

According to Uzochukwu Chinenye Bridget, one of the parents who enrolled 4 of her children into the Child Support program says this can only get better as she doesn’t have to worry about her children’s schools fees, good medical care or any other need.

The child support gives each child $30 financial support per month until the age of 21 years.

Currently registered in the United Kingdom, Development Channel’s child support is modeled after the UK’s child support system.

