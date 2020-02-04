Customs intercepts $8.065m cash, N10.2bn pangolin scales in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS yesterday said it intercepted illegal funds amounting to N1.045 trillion ($8.065 million) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMA, Command of the Service.

The Service also disclosed that it’s Federal Operations Unit, FOU; Zone A, impounded 147 sacks of Pangolin Scale weighing 9.5 kilograms worth N10.2 billion.

Disclosing this to journalists, the FOU office at Ikeja, Comptroller General of Customs, CGC, Col. Hameed Ali, said that officials of the Service acting on information on the 17th of January, intercepted the illegal movement of the foreign currency at the ‘E’ wing of the tarmac.

The Customs boss said the consignment packed in a Coastal bus was loaded in six Bagco bags while one suspect, the driver of the bus identified as Chimezie Okonkwo was arrested and taken into custody with the intercepted consignment.

On the seized pangolin scale, the Customs boss said “On 19th January 2020, the Roving Team of the Federal Operations Unit while on credible intelligence uncovered an abandoned warehouse at Isheri Estate Lagos where 2 x 20ft containers were stacked.

“The Containers were immediately excavated to the premises of FOU Zone A, Ikeja where physical examination revealed 147 sacks weighing 9,504.1kg of pangolin scales worth N10.2 billion.

“A total number of 3,067 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice (50kg), 3,722 of 25 litres and 1,040 of 4.73 litres of foreign vegetable oil, 14 units of exotics vehicles, 575 pieces of used tyres, 703 cartoons of foreign poultry products, 543 jerry cans of petroleum products, 416 bales of used clothing, among others were seized with a DPV of N303, 244,066.00 making a cumulative paid value of N10.5 billion from January 7th to February 3rd this year.

