Curbing insecurity: Gov Emmanuel makes case for good parenting

Governor Udom Emmanuel has said that the fight to curb insecurity and violent crimes in the country can be won if parents give their children quality time.

The governor emphasized the role of good parenting as the panacea of an orderly society.

He stated this during a thanksgiving service held in honour of his father, Late Elder Gabriel Nkanang, in Awa Iman, Onna LGA, last Sunday.

Gov Emmanuel described his late father as a devout Christian, an exemplary leader who offered selfless service to his community and attributed the success of the Nkanang family to his good parenting.

“The only problem we are having in our society is poor parenting, if parents can spend time with their children the way our parents spent time with us, we will not have the kind of society we are having today. There are so many absentee parents in the name of civilization”. He said.

The state chief executive thanked God for a successful funeral of his late father saying, “God has been faithful, we want to thank God for journey mercies of all our invited guests, this we will not take for granted”.

In a related development, an educational foundation named ‘Nkanang Foundation’ is to be instituted in Awa Iman Community to pursue mass literacy in the area.

The foundation is to propel and encourage youths of the community to pursue education to better their lives.

Announcing the commencement of the foundation, on behalf of the family, Mr Gabriel Nkanang stated that the gesture is in remembrance of their father, late Elder Gabriel Nkanang, who was a paragon of everything that represents excellence.

He added that it was the decision of the family to honour him as a patriarch and a life patron of Awa Students Worldwide Union.

“Today my dad is no more and as a mark of honour to him as worldwide president and life patron of Awa Students Union we want to merge our mother’s foundation; we want to institute a combined educational foundation for this church called the Nkanang Foundation”.

In his homily tagged: ‘How can I thank this God Enough’, drawn from Psalm: 116:12, the resident pastor, Rev. Umoh J. Umoh, admonished Christians to spend their time in appreciation and thanksgiving to

God, noting that in the life and times of Late Elder Gabriel Nkanang, his achievements were possible because of God’s grace upon his life.

The Thanksgiving service which was conducted by Qua Iboe Church, Nigeria Awa-Iman Ikot Idem Udo, ONNA LGA, attracted dignitaries across political parties, private sector, social groups and religious leaders.

