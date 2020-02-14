Corruption: EFCC convicts 70 persons in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

BY: Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Akwa Ibom Zone yesterday said it convicted a total of 70 persons in the state for various corrupt practices in 2019.

The Uyo Zonal Head of EFCC, Mr Dugum Garba, who disclosed this in Uyo while fielding questions from newsmen after a street walk organised by the agency in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday to sensitise the residents against corruption, said the 70 convicts were among the 200 persons arrested during the period.

Garba urged the residents especially the youths not to indulge in corrupt practices but to cooperate with the agency by giving information it needs to track down corrupt persons.

He described corruption as a social destruction that could hinder the development and progress of society.

His words, “We had about 70 convictions in Akwa Ibom State last year, we have recovered a lot of money and we are progressing. Also, we have 200 persons arrested so far.

“This is an enlightenment campaign to sensitise and create awareness to people in the street about corruption. Corruption should not be left to anti-corrupt agencies alone. It is a difficult task which means that everyone should be incorporated in fighting corruption.

“Youths are the backbone of this country, future leaders. And the pride of every society is to try and bequeath a decent society. Look at what is happening in Northeast, what is the source of their money? It comes through some scrupulous elements who steal our money, so, do not allow your future to be stolen away from you,”

While reacting to rising incidents of cybercrime in the country Garba, said “right now, we are trying to surmount battle against the challenges of cybercrimes. We are making a good effort in getting equipment to unravel the incidents and we are trying our best to spread our tentacles across all the zones in the country to have this person arrested”

Speaking, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Julius Amusan, said he marched out 500 corps members to join in the sensitisation exercise because of the importance of the corruption fight to the future generations.

“We have be­en collaborating with the EFCC to see that corruption is fought to a standstill, that is the reason why we are jo­ining this campaign today. And the leadersh­ip of the EFCC believe that the best way is to catch them young”, he said.

Vanguard

