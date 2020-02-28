Coronavirus: Ogun govt shuts firm, quarantines 28 contacts

Kindly Share This Story:

Ogun State government said on Friday 28 people who had contact with the Italian victim of the coronavirus had been identified and quarantined.

The government also said a firm the victim visited in Ewekoro area of the state has been shut down.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who disclosed this while addressing journalists on the discovery of the coronavirus case in the country, said the state government had initiated moves to identify more contacts to curb the spread of the disease.

Nigeria recorded its first coronavirus case on Thursday night.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Ehanire said in a statement that an Italian who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan on February 25 was suspected to have contracted the disease.

The minister disclosed the Italian was confirmed positive for coronavirus by the Virology Laboratory unit of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

