By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday assured the people of the State that his administration would continue to be prudent with the State resources, saying that his government would not squander the state’s meagre resources on projects that would not add value to the people.

The governor gave the assurance while addressing thousands of residents of

Ewekoro local government area of the State during his campaign tour to the council area.

Abiodun, during the campaign tour, commissioned the newly constructed Itori township road and ultra-modern lockup shops in Itori.

The campaign train had a brief stopover at Obada and Papalanto where the governor addressed teeming supporters and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at Itori, Abiodun urged the people of the State to go all out and obtain their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) adding that they should participate in the forthcoming elections.

The governor who described his administration as a promise-keeping government called on residents of the state to vote for all candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

“Our administration is a promise-keeping government. We have kept faith in the people and we assure you that as we continue, we will not let you down.

“We have commissioned ultra modern lockup shops, and we have commissioned Itori township road. We shall continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.

“I have promised to always work for the people and I shall keep my promise.

“Oke Mosan (governor’s office) is not a beer parlour, we are not going to squander your resources on projects that will not add value to the people. We are not going to waste your resources on irrelevant things.”