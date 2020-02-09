Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide

More deaths than SARS. A slowdown in contamination rates in China. OPEC calls for oil output cuts. Here are the worldwide developments in the coronavirus crisis over the past 24 hours.

– 811 dead –

In China the death toll from the coronavirus reaches 811, overtaking global fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic.

Outside the mainland, more than 350 infections have now been reported in nearly 30 places. There have also been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

– ‘Good news’ –

According to the latest figures from China, 37,198 people have now been infected across the mainland, the majority in and around Wuhan.

The World Health Organization says there has been “some stabilising” in the last four days in the numbers of new cases of the coronavirus in China.

The UN health agency says this is “good news” and “may reflect the impact of the control measures” but cautions it is too early to make any predictions about whether the virus might have peaked.

– Oil production cuts –

Fearing the virus could cause an economic slowdown in China, the world’s leading oil importer and consumer, a committee appointed by the OPEC club of petroleum-producing countries recommend cuts in oil output to support prices.

“The coronavirus epidemic has had a negative impact on economic activity, notably in transport, tourism and industry, particularly in China,” it says.

– Infections rise aboard the cruise ship –

The number of passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan’s coast rises to 64. Some 3,700 passengers remain on the ship and have been asked to stay inside their cabins.

In Hong Kong meanwhile, thousands of people stranded aboard another cruise ship for five days are allowed to disembark after its 1,800 crew test negative for the virus.

– UK repatriation flight arrives home –

A plane chartered by the British government to bring home people from Wuhan arrived at the Brize Norton airforce base 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of London in the early hours.

There were about 200 passengers on board — 105 British plus 95 citizens from European countries — together with 13 UK health and foreign ministry staff, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said in a Twitter post.

Separately, the UK health authorities said a fourth coronavirus case had been found, this time a person who had been in contact with an already confirmed case.

Later, 20 German citizens were flown to Berlin, the German foreign ministry announced, adding that they would be put in quarantine for 14 days.

The same flight carried 17 other passengers who will later be flown to Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria and Romania

