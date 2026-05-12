More Hantavirus cases may emerge in coming weeks — WHO

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World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus says additional cases of Hantavirus may emerge in coming weeks, following the evacuation of passengers from the outbreak-hit cruise ship MV Hondius.

Tedros said at a joint news conference on Tuesday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez held at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid that “global public health risk remains low.

“Given the long incubation period of the virus, it is possible that we may see more cases in the coming weeks.’’

According to Tedros, 11 Hantavirus-related cases have so far been reported, including three deaths, while nine of the 11 cases have been confirmed as Andes virus infections, as the remaining two are considered probable cases.

“Our assessment continues to be that the global public health risk remains low,” he said, adding that there is currently “no sign” of a larger outbreak.

Tedros said the WHO recommends that all evacuated passengers undergo active health monitoring for 42 days from their last exposure date, either in designated quarantine facilities or at home, with the monitoring period lasting until June 21.

“Anyone who becomes symptomatic should be isolated and treated immediately,” he added.

Tedros also thanked the Spanish government for agreeing to receive the ship and lead the evacuation effort, praising Spain for fulfilling “its legal duties under international law” while also demonstrating “solidarity, compassion and kindness” throughout the operation.

The Spanish government agreed on May 5 to receive the MV Hondius after a hantavirus outbreak was reported aboard the vessel.

This came following requests from the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Union and more than 20 governments seeking assistance in evacuating and repatriating those on board.

The vessel arrived off the Spanish island of Tenerife on May 10 and docked at the Port of Granadilla a day later.

During the two-day operation, passengers and some crew members disembarked from the vessel and were transferred under strict protective and sanitary measures before being flown out of Spain.

Sanchez described the evacuation operation as a “success”, saying Spain had coordinated 10 special flights to evacuate more than 120 people of different nationalities who had disembarked from the vessel between May 10 and May 11.

He added that the operation had been conducted under four guiding principles: scientific rigour, absolute transparency of information, institutional coordination, and international cooperation.

Spanish health authorities said all evacuated people from the MV Hondius had left Tenerife by May 11, while the vessel departed for Rotterdam with 28 crew members remaining on board.

The European Commission said it is coordinating closely with Spain, EU member states and other countries participating in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The EU said it’s also working with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the WHO and other partners to coordinate passenger disembarkation, return transfers and follow-up health monitoring. (Xinhua/NAN)