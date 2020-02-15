Breaking News
Coronavirus: Egypt confirms first case

says affected person is a foreigner

By Sola Charles

 Egypt confirmed on Friday (Feb 14) its first coronavirus case and said the affected person was a foreigner who had been put into isolation in hospital.

The health ministry said in a statement it had immediately informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) and had taken all necessary preventative measures.

It did not give the nationality of the affected person, or any other details.

WHO Egypt said on Twitter the person was carrying the virus, but had not shown any symptoms and was in a stable condition.

The case was confirmed by the WHO after official confirmation by Egyptian Ministry of Health and  Population. The health authorities are collaborating closely in outbreak investigation and response actions.

The number of confirmed cases in the WHOEMRO Region to date is UAE: 8

Egypt: 1.

vanguard

