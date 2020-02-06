Breaking News
Corini sacked again as Brescia coach, Lopez appointed

Brescia have sacked Eugenio Corini for the second time this season and appointed Uruguayan coach Diego Lopez, the Serie A strugglers confirmed on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old Corini had already been sacked on November 3 and replaced by Fabio Grosso, but was rehired a month later after Grosso had a falling out with Mario Balotelli, the club’s biggest star.

Brescia won their first two games after Corini’s return, against fellow strugglers SPAL and Lecce, but have garnered just two points from the following six games.

The promoted side are second last in Serie A, level on 15 points with basement club SPAL.

Corini took over at Brescia, his first club as a player, in September 2018 and lead them to promotion this season after winning Serie B.

Lopez, 45, has coached Italian clubs Cagliari, Bologna and Palermo, and most recently Uruguayan side Penarol.

He will oversee his first training session on Wednesday afternoon with the club hosting Udinese on Sunday, before travelling to league leaders Juventus the following weekend.

