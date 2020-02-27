Construction coy throws 4,200 EEDC customers in Onitsha into darkness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – NO fewer than 4,200 customers of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, residing in Iyiowa and Odekpe areas, near Onitsha in Anambra State have been thrown into darkness for over 19 days.

This is as a result of second Niger bridge construction by Julius Berger PLC, along Atani road, which affected the underground cable powering EEDC’s Iyiowa 11KV Feeder.

The Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, made this known in a statement made available to newsman in Enugu on Thursday.

Ezeh noted that following the underground cables that were punctured in many sections on Feb. 7, by the heavy equipment belonging to the construction company, the Iyiowa 11KV Feeder had been out of supply.

According to him, the construction company embarked on excavation of the cable corridor without notifying EEDC to assist by granting outage or possibly deploying its cable locator equipment, to properly identify the location of the cable.

He said; “Usually, before such a project is embarked on, the contractor is expected to engage EEDC to ensure safety precautionary measures are in place.

“The EEDC will also provide technical assistance by assigning its staff familiar with the network, to ensure proper management of the electrical asset during excavation.

“This negligent by Julius Berger resulted in damage and puncture of EEDC cables by their heavy equipment.

“We have had other incidents in the recent past where Julius Berger team or sub-contractors worked in areas within EEDC cable corridor at the location without recourse to our organisation, and also damage cables and assets’’.

Ezeh said that EEDC had officially written to the management of the construction company on this development, through its Commercial Manager, BridgeHead Yard, Ogbaru, but yet to get response.

“This forced outage has significantly resulted in high loss of revenue to the organisation, equally disrupted commercial activities and subjected customers to avoidable inconveniences.

“We, therefore, use this medium to appeal for the understanding of our esteemed customers affected by the situation, while we continue to monitor the construction company for lasting solution.

“EEDC sincerely apologise for the discomfort the situation must have caused its esteemed customers,’’ he added.

Vanguard Nigeria News

