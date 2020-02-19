BREAKING: Buhari sacks NDDC Acting MD

Kindly Share This Story:

—Appoints Varsity Don As MD

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei as the Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Professor Pondei is taking over from the present Acting Managing Director, Barrister Joi Nunieh

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the enlargement of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from three to five.

” The five members of the committee are now: Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, who is the Ag. Managing Director, replacing Barrister Joy Nunieh; Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director (Projects); Mr Ibanga Bassey Etang, Ag. Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Mrs Caroline Nagbo (Member); and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, OON, a former Vice President with African Development Bank, (Member).

“Prof K.D Pondei, the new Ag. Managing Director, is a Professor of Medicine at the Niger Delta University, and former Provost, College of Health Sciences of the institution.”

President Buhari had earlier approved that the Interim Management Committee would be in place till the forensic audit of the NDDC was concluded.

