Buhari, Ooni, Sultan, others at Council of Traditional Rulers (photos)

It is horrendous enough that Nigerians who try to illegally enter Europe through the Sahara and the Mediterranean Sea often end up in Arab slave camps. The story that 20 Nigerians from Katsina State were traced to a slave market in Burkina Faso is downright stupefying. As we celebrated 59 years of independence, some Nigerians were languishing as commodities in slave markets! We now know that slave trade has been going on quietly in some areas in North West Nigeria, Northern Benin Republic, Chad, Niger and Burkina Faso. It is no wonder that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, often threatened to “sell” the Chibok girls and other captives in his custody. The question comes back to the table: What exactly are our security agencies doing? Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2019/10/nigerians-still-sold-as-slaves/ #vanguardnews #slaves #nigerians #bokoharam #chibokgirls #slavemarket #burkinafaso