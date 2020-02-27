Breaking: Court gives Lagos Assembly nod to probe ex-Gov Ambode

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

Justice Yetunde Adesanya of an Ikeja High Court today gave the Lagos State House of Assembly nod to probe former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode over the procurement of 820 buses for public transportation.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had suspended the probe following an order of the court which directed parties to the suit to maintain status quo, following a suit filed by the former governor.

However, ruling on the matter today, Justice Adesanya vacated the suit in line with the argument of lawyers to the Lagos House of Assembly, stressing that the suit is incompetent and that the court can not stop the Lagos House of Assembly from carrying out its constitutional oversight functions.

Details later…

VANGUARD

