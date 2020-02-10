BMO hails Senate plan to probe power sector privitisation

Kindly Share This Story:

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has lauded the 9th Senate for calling for a probe of the privatisation of the nation’s power sector.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju in Abuja on Monday, BMO said it threw its weight behind the Senate.

Akinsiju said: “Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) had expressed frustrations over the poor state of power supply while meeting with the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan.

“Lawan stressed the need to revisit the privatisation of the power sector as a way of unravelling the truth about the whole exercise to bring about a solution to the sector.”

BMO chairman recalled that the sector was privatised in 2013 with the distribution and generation sub-sectors sold to core investors.

According to him, the probe is most welcome in view of the growing concern expressed by Nigerians on the state of power supply in the country.

“There is no doubt that privatisation of the power sector has continued to put the current administration under a heavy financial burden.

“It also eroded public confidence in the ability of the concerned investors to manage the nation’s power sector for effective and efficient power delivery to Nigerians.

“It is imperative for the government to probe the privatisation exercise to ascertain the truth surrounding the exercise.

“This will ensure that those found wanting, after investigation, are prosecuted and punished accordingly,” the organisation said.

