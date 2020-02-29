Being beautiful makes life easier – Berbiedoll

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

By all standards and in all ramifications, Nigerian model, style and brand influencer and entrepreneur, known as Berbiedoll and born Christiana Kayode is a beautiful woman.

Not only is she ravishing and stunning, she is also sexily and sensually crafted and accentuated in the right places. In a recent chat with Potpourri she talks about the merits and demerits of being a beautiful woman.

According to her, being beautiful has far more merits than demerits. In fact she confessed that being beautiful makes things easier for her.

“ I think being beautiful is a blessing. It is a plus in life. It makes things a lot easier for you to get, it gives you this higher self esteem whenever you get to any place or gathering. I see no demerit in being beautiful except sometimes in this industry some men want to take advantage of that before they give you certain job. They must want something in return but you have to stand your ground,” she said.

Berbiedoll is the Chief Executive Officer of Berbie Beauty Line. She was born in Lagos on April 30, 1993. She’s a native of Ondo State from Ondo West local government.

She is also a graduate of Houdegbe North America University, Benin Republic with a Bachelor’s degree in communications. She’s the only daughter from a family of seven.

Her primary job is basically brand and style influencing for other people’s brands, ranging from hair brands, clothing brands, shoe brands and many more.

One of the highlights of her career was when she did a television commercial for 9mobile then Etisalat.

