Bayelsa: Ex-Lagos lawmaker tasks NASS on Electoral Act amendment

Kindly Share This Story:

A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Olusegun Olulade, on Saturday urged the National Assembly to begin a gradual amendment of the Electoral Act to forestall a repeat of the Supreme Court judgment on Bayelsa.

Olulade, who made the call in a statement in Lagos, described the Bayelsa development as “sad and unfortunate.”

The apex court had on Thursday sacked former Bayelsa governor-elect, David Lyon and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo, barely 24 hours to their inauguration.

The court in a unanimous decision nullified their election on the ground that Degi-Eremienyo presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the Bayelsa governorship poll held on November 16, 2019.

Olulade, who represented Epe Constituency II, from 2011 to 2019, expressed disappointment at how the people of Bayelsa had been deprived of the mandate, which was freely given to Lyon in the last governorship election.

READ ALSO:PDP secretariat burnt as protests rock Bayelsa

He said: “What happened in Bayelsa is a sad development and it goes to show that our Electoral Act is very faulty.

“Why should the people who voted for a change be made to suffer this type of injustice just because the court decided to act on some technicalities?

“It is very sad when an issue like this affect the joint ticket.

“So, I am challenging the National Assembly to quickly amend the necessary sections of the Electoral Act so that issues like this would be taken care of.”

According to him, it was painful because the people of Bayelsa had been robbed of their choice and their mandate had been given to someone they never voted for. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: