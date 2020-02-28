Banks, customers, identify with Suzuki Open Day

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

POISED to flaunt the salient features and Japanese technology of Suzuki vehicles in Nigeria, CFAO Motors, has commenced an open day event in collaboration with partner banks.

The purpose of the event, according to the company, is to entertain bank customers and staff in the Suzuki Akin Adesola Showroom with the opportunity for prospective customers to get a feel of the products and get enlightened on the ongoing Suzuki financing offers.

The open day which kicked off two weeks ago will subsequently hold every Thursday for the next couple of weeks. Most of the top Nigerian banks have already scheduled their open days with Suzuki.

The newly introduced Suzuki brand is currently making waves with the introduction of its finance scheme which enables customers to purchase Suzuki vehicles with as little as N3.7m or N87,000 monthly payment. CFAO Motors also accepts any brand of vehicle for trade-in as equity, and offers free fuelling and free service for first year of purchase.

The models available in Nigeria cut across compact cars, sedans and sport utility vehicles with the Alto, Dzire, Swift, Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara and Jimny.

