Audi, BMW resume operations in China

German carmakers Audi and BMW have resumed production in China after facing constraints due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Production restarted on Monday, according to a BMW spokesman, while an Audi spokeswoman said that operations have returned to normal for its joint venture production and in all other business areas.

Audi’s board member for marketing and sales, Hildegard Wortmann, told the German newspaper Automobilwoche that customers in China are at the moment mainly contacting Audi online.

“That is also where we are currently focusing our sales and marketing activities.

“In the showrooms and at the dealers, there is less happening, depending on the region.’’

Volkswagen, on the other hand, has had to delay production at some of its factories in China several times due to coronavirus-related problems.

The company announced on Monday that production at the plants of its joint venture with automotive company SAIC is expected to resume on February 24. (dpa/NAN)

