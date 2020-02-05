Atiku blasts Buhari over Boko Haram claim

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari over his claim that 90 per cent of Boko Haram’s victims were Muslims.

The claim which attracted criticisms from many Nigerians, took Atiku to social media on Wednesday and he wasted no time in baring his mind on the issue.

Writing a status update on his Facebook wall, the 2019 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election said, “We must not rationalise killings. Whether Christian, Muslim, Traditionalist, or Atheist, the killing of any human being, by Boko Haram, or any other misguided group, is wrong and should be condemned unequivocally. There is no compulsion in religion, only love.”

READ ALSO:

Former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode also chided the President, insisting the bulk of those killed or maimed by the sect, were largely Christians.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: