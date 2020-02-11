Assembly passes Zamfara N188 bn 2020 Appropriation Bill

Kindly Share This Story:

The Zamfara House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state 2020 Appropriation Bill of N188 billion. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Bello Matawalle on Dec. 4, 2019, presented a budget of N182.7 billion for 2020 to the House for approval.

The passage followed the adoption of the House Standing Committee on Finance and Appropriation presented at plenary by its Chairman, Muhammad Ahmad.

Ahmad said the sum of N188 billion was recommended for appropriation for the state for 2020.

He said N117 billion of the amount was for capital expenditure, while N71 billion was for recurrent expenditure.

He said the recurrent expenditure was raised from N66 billion to N71 billion while the capital expenditure was increased to 117 billion from 116 billion.

Announcing the passage, Speaker Alhaji Nasiru Magarya thanked members of the committee for their hard work.

Magarya also appreciated the entire people of the state, Civil Society Organisations and the media for their support and cooperation to the house while working on the budget.

