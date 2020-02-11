Breaking News
Translate

Assembly passes Zamfara N188 bn 2020 Appropriation Bill

On 6:16 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Reps, Air Force, NDDCThe Zamfara House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state 2020 Appropriation Bill of N188 billion. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Bello Matawalle on Dec. 4, 2019, presented a budget of N182.7 billion for 2020 to the House for approval.

The passage followed the adoption of the House Standing Committee on Finance and Appropriation presented at plenary by its Chairman, Muhammad Ahmad.

Ahmad said the sum of N188 billion was recommended for appropriation for the state for 2020.

He said N117 billion of the amount was for capital expenditure, while N71 billion was for recurrent expenditure.

He said the recurrent expenditure was raised from N66 billion to N71 billion while the capital expenditure was increased to 117 billion from 116 billion.

READ ALSO: 2020 Budget: NECA commends FG on early passage, assent

Announcing the passage, Speaker Alhaji Nasiru Magarya thanked members of the committee for their hard work.

Magarya also appreciated the entire people of the state, Civil Society Organisations and the media for their support and cooperation to the house while working on the budget.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!