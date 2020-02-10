Breaking News
Translate

APC reconstitutes its National Reconciliation Committee

On 6:53 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Edo 2020: Edo APC will decide method of primary — Idahosa
All Progressive Congress

President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reviewed the membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.

APC National Publicity Secretary,  Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu,  who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday,  said a 12-member committee would be headed by the party’s interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande.

Recall  that few months ago, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) constituted a National Reconciliation Committee headed by the President of the Senate,  Sen. Ahmad Lawan

READ ALSO:.New pharmacy practice bill to change practice, create employments — lawmaker

Issa-Onilu, who said that the committee had Sen. John Enoh as Secretary,  noted that members included Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger,  Gov.  Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Senate Leader,  Sen.  Yahaya Abdullahi and others.

He said the Committee was  empowered to address grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering oneness, strengthen the party for better governance and ensure unity of purpose within the party.

According to him, the party will inaugurate the committee on Feb.  11, at its National Secretariat.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!