APC Crisis: Why reconciliation will be difficult — Babachir

By Omeiza Ajayi

Engr. Babachir David Lawal was the pioneer National Vice Chairman, North-East of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF. In this interview, he among others speaks on the security situation in the country, and the wave of crisis afflicting his party and concluded that except the party reorganizes itself, it would suffer more losses ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Your recent views on Amotèkûn attracted a backlash. Do you maintain your earlier position on the lack of consultations by the South-West governors?

Then, I said that any part of Nigeria that is safe is beneficial to everyone, the problem I do see however is that there is no proper stakeholder management because the processes leading to major policy positions like that need to be properly debated in the public domain so everyone understands what his role is.

The second is the protection he expects to get from the system. In this case, as I said the last time I was surprised, this process – proper consultation has not been done, to the extent that certain sections of the country felt like this security, outfit was targeted at them.

Most importantly, consequent upon that, so many other regions started talking about their own security outfit. If not properly handled it can lead to problems.

If the North-East has its own security outfit and they do not handle the stakeholder management everywhere and some certain portions of the nation feel that it was targeted to exclude them from their legitimate businesses and movement within the North-East that is not good, it will bring social dislocation. That has been my position.

In this particular case of Amotekun, this was not done.

For the Attorney-General to come out and say it is illegal, that is to say, there was no proper consultation. I take note of the fact that out of the six governors involved in this, five are APC, they have direct access to AGF, to the IGP, to the president and indeed to the vice-president who is indeed from their side.

So, it looks like the government was ambushed and hence the reaction from the attorney-general but as you can see, it appears that they have retraced their steps for proper consultations to be done and I think things are being done properly.

How about the call for the sack of service chiefs? Is that the way out of Nigeria’s security challenges?

My own understanding of these dynamics is this; Nigerians are entitled to complain if they are not getting results from their leaders. Generals are paid from the public coffers, therefore they are accountable to the generality of Nigerians.

However, in government, there is a bigger picture. Nigerians must take note of the fact that it is not always possible for the total information to be available out there in the public domain. Information on which government takes decisions.

The president has access to all the relevant information necessary to make the decisions. When you talk of security you must also factor in that the president is a retired major-general of the Nigerian army. He has been involved in so many incidents as a young officer, he was in the battle field in Biafra.

I remember when he was General Officer Commanding, Infantry Division when Chadian rebels invaded Nigeria, it was General Buhari who drove them out and followed them up to Chad itself before the political class intervened and we withdrew to Nigerian borders. So, he has information that not everybody has and he is an expert in this field.

So while we have to criticise, we must concede to him the right to take the decision on the facts available to him and based on the fact that the buck stops on his desk. As the commander-in-chief of the armed forces – all other positions of authority in the political domain are overseen by the president.

Soldiers welfare

I was an ex-soldier. In our time, even when we went on holidays, they calculated the necessary allowances and gave us. They also gave us food. They are entitled to these things. I don’t see them with these type of things again.

There are so many things that need to be improved upon by the military themselves because if you make bad policies and laws just because you won’t be a victim, you don’t know when it will catch up with you or a relative.

I have a theory that part of our economic crisis and lack of resources is because of the money being pumped into the military for all these insurgencies. A single bomb cost millions of Naira, bullets and riffles too. While I am not a security expert, I feel there is a need to upgrade our military.

Something is wrong. They must deploy technology. This war can only be fought with technology. We don’t fight wars with infantrymen again, they use drones and the likes. We must also call in those who are culpable.

This Boko Haram works with money, who gives them the cash? They buy arms, who gives them the money? They are fed, who gives them food? All these are things that must be looked at holistically. I concede to the president that as a general, he knows what he is doing. And we must concede that to him too.

As a Nigerian having being in government, what is your position on calls to sack them?

I am from the North-East and it is for the president to decide whether his service chiefs are doing the job for which he appointed them. He appointed them so it is for him to decide and it is for Nigerians to let him know that their understanding of the goals of the service chiefs are not being achieved. It is all part of the dialogue in a political system. The voter has a right to say what he thinks he has to say. The leader has the right to make a decision based on what he thinks is the correct thing to do.

Has Buhari failed to tackle insecurity in the North-East?

The perception that it (insecurity) is on the increase, I contest that. At one time Boko Haram was occupying vast territories of this country in the North-East in which nobody had access to it.

In Adamawa State that I know very well, seven local governments, at one time they were totally under the control of Boko Haram, but now it is not so. I am not a security expert but I seem to think that Boko Haram simply changed tactics and are going after soft targets, they are no longer going after hard targets. Initially they were attacking the military and taking over territories and instituting governments but now they don’t do that any more.

They attack soft targets which makes it difficult to predict. Guerilla warfare is difficult to fight. But the longer it takes, the more the government side develops the competence to handle it. It might be pronounced because of the targets they are attacking. Anybody who does not see anything good in government, this is an opportunity to promote divisive tendencies – that is the way I see it.

As an influential member of the APC, do you have confidence in the Bisi Akande-led reconciliation committee to resolve issues afflicting the party?

I have high regards for Chief Bisi Akande, a senior member of the party and also a senior politician in Nigeria with tremendous track records in governance, but I read about the reconciliation committee in the papers like every other person and I started wondering, who are they reconciling?

In my state, Adamawa, for example who are they going to reconcile? And that is the same thing all over the country. They must tell us where the frictions are and where they need reconciliation.

The APC is funny. As we speak, the chairman and his loyalists have suspended the deputy national chairman (North), the whole North, the national vice-chairman (North-West) which is the largest geopolitical zone with seven states, he is no longer attending National Working Committee, NWC, meetings. The national secretary of the party who is from the North, from Yobe, left to become governor of Yobe State and there is no firm decision as to his replacement. For more than one year or so, a very substantial part of the country are not represented in the decision making.

The other deputy national chairman of the party who is from Ekiti has moved to become a minister. So the whole NWC has been decimated. The auditor-general has left to pick up a political appointment, that again is vacant.

So when you go to reconcile with a decimated house, who and who are you reconciling? Senior stakeholders of the party have been suspended. I don’t know whether Okorocha has returned to the party. I don’t know if Chief Amosun has been returned to the party. Definitely, these are aggrieved people as regards the manner they were suspended and given their position in the political system so the reconciliation is between them and who?

Could it be between them and the national working committee that took the decision or the chairman of the party? Again, in politics, sometimes it is better not to reconcile, somebody must lose out. In democracy also, the number is important, because the bigger the merrier.

I believe if anybody can do it, it should be Chief Bisi Akande if we know what they are going to reconcile. In Adamawa state for example, the time for reconciliation has passed – since the time we had acrimonious congresses and then the primaries which we took divergent positions and views that led to APC losing the election. So, what are you going to reconcile now after we have lost the election? It is no more beneficial.

What is the way forward for the party?

The party has to be reorganized, there is no running away from it. If we are going into 2023 with APC as it is, there will be problems.

First of all, there has to be confidence restored in the NWC so they have the capacity to be impartial and fair in the decisions they take on behalf of party members. As I speak, I don’t think there is any APC member that can confidently tell you that he expects the NWC to be fair and just in some of the cases because we lost election on account of this.

There was a decision that sitting national legislators should be given automatic tickets especially the senate, what informed that decision, I don’t know but it didn’t work out that way in implementation. In some states, they got automatic tickets, there were no primaries. In order states, they were not given the tickets to contest.

The party must have rules that are properly adhered to, everyone knows these rules and whoever runs foul of it faces the consequences. I think we must refill the vacancies there with credible people to augment the other credible people that are still there if there are any.

The Senate has just set up the Constitution Amendment Committee, what will you like to see in the amendment?

I am not a constitutional expert but I know if I had my way in the set-up of this country, the governors in the middle are just parasites that take the major share of the resources reserved for the states, and abuse it.

If I had my way, there would be federal government and local governments, such that the resources that are due to the state would be shared equally with the local government at that level and a lot of things will be done.

In the case of the federal government, we understand why it has to be federal government.

There are some institutions that have to be national in itself. The army, for example, the federal police must be there, foreign affairs must be there but the states, we can devolve the powers to the local governments, because they are closer to the people, which means the people are able to monitor them, get in touch with them, and check their excesses if any.

If I had my way the national assembly would be single and not bi-camera as it is and then we will reduce the number.

Another option will be to return to the parliamentary system, where everybody in the parliament is an elected official that is accountable to the people, one who would be president would have been one who won the elections among his colleagues. The presidential system is so expensive and the presidential system has concentrated power and authority on one person and whoever else he chooses to delegate that authority to.

In a place like Nigeria where we have different aspirations, different belief systems and different world views, decision making needs to be decentralised.

All appears not to be well with the party, what do you think is APC’s fate if it continues like this up to 2023?

APC in this form lost Rivers, Zamfara, Adamawa, APC also lost Oyo state and you can trace it to the party itself, its internal conflict and its management issues. So, APC needs to put its house in order in terms of elections, whether you win or not depends on the candidate, his competence and popularity matters. So, I believe someone from APGA or ADP has the capacity to win an election. Independent candidates do win elections without any party structure in other countries.

The party is just a platform. As you can see, the management system of the party can do it. Look at what happened in Bayelsa. The court disqualified somebody because he did not have a certificate. Why was this thing not detected by the screening committee? The (party) constitution has a screening committee. I remember during our time at the NWC in those days part of the screening is your contribution to the party.

You bring your certificates, it is verified and it is returned to you and when eventually you are submitting forms after you have sworn an affidavit that the documents you are submitting with the forms are genuine, you sit with a party executive and there is a check-list. If I turn up with a certificate bearing six different names, why did the party not detect it? The system has a mechanism for that but in this case the mechanism didn’t work.

Are you saying the party under Oshiomhole is not doing a thorough job?

No human being can do a thorough job. Oshiomhole I believe is doing his best. He could improve his style, it is important that if he listens to me, he could improve his style, improve his communication skills with the people, personal skills with the party leaders, rank and file. I am quite close to members of the NWC, they always complain about not being carried along, so the chairman of a party is not an executive president where whatever you say is, you need to carry everyone along, that is the essence. As a national vice-chairman North-East, for example, he is for North-East and there are things unique to the area which he is aware of, which his own executive has brought to him for processing at the national secretariat. If he does not get the proper hearing and opportunity to present those things, they are disenfranchised.

Like I said there is no reason why almost the whole north has been disenfranchised in the national working committee. Last month, there was major acrimony over the national secretary. So, why are they doing like this? It is not for the generality of the party members to solve this problem, it is Oshiomhole and his national working committee, but it is not working.

How about the move to spend about N37 billion in renovating the National Assembly? Is that desirable?

To justify that amount, they ought to give a Bill of Quantities. Before you appropriate that type of money, you must show a breakdown of the expenses. It is not the final amount that matters but the justification for how this money is going to be deployed – at the beginning, not after.

If the National Assembly ask for N37bn, they must show the bill of quantities, and how they arrived at this figure.

The thing with the national assembly is, they are the ones appropriating the money and they have this mindset and arrogance that they will take care of themselves first because they are appropriating the money – there are constituency projects, there are special aides. That is where the problem comes. For every other person, before you can increase your salary, you have to go through Salaries and Wages Commission or RMAFC for political office holders, but the National Assembly doesn’t have that limitation. Their salaries are fixed. They can decide which allowances they give themselves.

Part of the problems I had with the national assembly was the constituency projects. The project is run by the Ministry of Special Duties or when there is no such ministry, then the Special Duties Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF. The first problem I ran into was, I inherited projects of about fifty-something billion. Debts were piling up because funds released for the projects were not being made accordingly.

However, Constituency projects also have their advantages because, if they are not some parts of Nigeria will never feel the presence of the government, however, implementation is a huge problem.

I support the National Assembly when they say they do not carry out the contracts, it is the executive that carry out the contracts. The national assembly has the right to allocate to itself what they think they need for themselves.

