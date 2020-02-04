Kindly Share This Story:

Everton attacking midfielder, Alex Iwobi revealed his excitement at making a winning return from injury as the Toffees came from behind to beat Watford 3-2 at the weekend.

Iwobi missed the previous seven games for Everton, he was playing his first game under new coach Carlo Ancelotti. “There is no better feeling than coming back and winning and it was the perfect day for me,” Iwobi told Everton TV.

“I did not expect to come straight back in, the manager had us guessing with the set pieces we did on Friday, so we did not know who was playing.

“But we were all ready to start. Whenever it was my time, I knew I would be ready. “At times my reactions were a bit slow but that will come the more I am playing.

“I felt okay, not leggy at all. I always pushed on during his recovery. Even when I was told to relax I tried to show I was able to get back fit.”

“I was eager to be back, especially with a new manager. I was itching to show him what I could do.” Iwobi said.

“We just have to keep going to the end of the season. Wins like this will give us the confidence that we can push on towards the top of the table,” he continued.

