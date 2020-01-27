UNN adopts e-voting system for SUG election

Kindly Share This Story:

….Calls on INEC to follow suit

By Ikechukwu Odu

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, has revealed plans to introduce electronic voting system for their forthcoming Students Union Government, SUG, election.

The school management explained that the system was introduced to curb all forms of electoral violence and manipulations which characterized the manual voting system.

Speaking on the development yesterday, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, UNN, Prof. Edwin Omeje, said that the institution would deploy biometric voting system whereby the students would be registered digitally before the actual voting.

While calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to adopt the system and save itself and the nation of some embarrassing manual election drama and chaos, he said the system is the most credible and would produce leaders who would develop our nation.

READ ALSO:

“Over the years, we have used manual voting system and we have seen the consequences. It is cumbersome, easily manipulated and ladden with corruption.

“Students are volatile personalities and we are careful in managing them. So, we want them to own the election, they would provide the leadership. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe, has no interest, I have no interest. Our interest is to guide them to choose their leaders.

” We got the management directives to use the e-voting in 2018, and let me say with emphasis that what UNN is doing is beyond the normal e-voting system because we are deploying full biometric system where the voter must be the voter. It won’t be a case of take my password and go and vote for me. They would be registered and their photographs captured to avoid any form of manipulations.

“The students wanted to reject the system for the reasons best known to them but we insisted to adopt it.

” We want to show Nigeria as a nation that the best way to go, is to do biometric elections. If people cannot use your money in the bank until you release your Bank Verification Number, BVN, let INEC, adopt biometric election system so that everybody would be tied to his or her vote. We must show the students the way to go. The future of Nigeria will only become possible if these youths are shown the way to lead, ” the Dean who is also a professor of Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry said.

Omeje, also said that the management has procured all gadgets needed for the smooth run of the election and assured of adequate security during the election.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: