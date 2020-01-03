Two men docked for stealing laptop, motorcycle in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

Two men, Michael John and Olaleye Fatai were on Friday arraigned at the Abeokuta Magistrates Court sitting in Isabo for allegedly stealing laptops, shoes and other valuables.

The defendants were arraigned on a two-count charge of burglary and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Olu-Balogun Lawrence, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on November 25, 2019, at about 11: 00 p.m. at the Oke-ilewo area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

Lawrence said the defendants entered into the house of one Abdulgafar Yakini and stole three laptops, and a motorcycle parked outside his house.

“The duo also entered into the shop of one Mr. Ekuronmu Johnson and carted away 15 pairs of shoes valued N115, 000,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said while the defendants were interrogated and searched, they were found with laptops, wrist watches, six pairs of sandals, one knife, one black toy and could not give an account of the items.

He said the offences contravened sections 390 (10A) 516 and 430 of the Criminal Code, Vol.1, Laws of Ogun State, 2006 and punishable under the same.

The Magistrate, Mr. Olakunleyin Oke, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N400, 000 with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Oke ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government.

He, however, adjourned the case till January 8 for trial. (NAN)

