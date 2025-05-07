Alleged stealing of 3 Lexus cars: Court adjourns trial of 2 businessmen till July 28

By Temitope Atolagbe

LAGOS—A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos, yesterday, adjourned till July 28, 2025, trial of two men, Lawrence Ogbechie aged, 60, and Arinze Umeh Chinonso, 43, over alleged stealing of three Lexus cars worth N37.5 million.

At the hearing in the matter, yesterday, the prosecutor, Rita Momah, informed the court that the business of the day was for the commencement of the trial of two defendants, but counsel to the defendant, in her submission informed the court that the prosecution was yet to serve her with proof of evidence, which is necessary for the defence of her client.

Consequent upon the development, the trial magistrate, Mrs. E. Kubeinje adjourned further trial till July 28, 2025 and ordered the prosecutor to ensure service of relevant processes that would enable the defendants to prepare their defence.

It will be recalled that the police had in February this year arraigned the two defendants for alleged stealing of three Lexux cars worth N37.5million.

According to the five counts charge number A/09/2025 filed by men of the Police Legal Unit, Zone 2 Police Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, Ogbechie and Chinonso were alleged to have on January 27, 2024, at Ijesa market area Lagos did conspire among themselves to commit felony to wit: stealing and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 411 of the criminal cede laws of Lagos State 2015.

The duo were also alleged to have at the same date, time and place in the Magisterial District, did steal three Lexu ES 350 car 2008 model valued at N37.5 million property of Nnochiri Sunday and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 280 of criminal law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

When the defendants were charged on a five-count charge, they pleaded not guilty to same.

Following Ogbechie and Chinonso’s plea of not guilty, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date and urged the court to remand them in custody pending trial.

However, counsel to the defendants informed the court of an application for the bail of the defendants which she consequently moved.

Ruling on the bail application, Magistrate E. Kubeinje granted bail to the two defendants in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties in like sum.