Toulouse fire manager Kombouare after shock cup exit

Kombouare, Toulouse
Kombouare

Antoine Kombouare has been fired as Toulouse coach following their elimination in the French Cup by a team of amateurs, a 10th straight defeat in all competitions, the club announced on Sunday.

Kombouare, a former Paris Saint-Germain manager, replaced Alain Casanova in October but has overseen the worst run in the club’s history and leaves them anchored at the bottom of Ligue 1, five points from safety.

Denis Zanko, the technical director of the club’s training centre, takes over as the interim manager.

On Saturday, Toulouse lost 1-0 away to fourth-tier Saint-Pryve-Saint-Hilaire in the round of 64 of the Cup.

Club president Olivier Sadran announced the news to the players just before they left for a training camp in Spain.

