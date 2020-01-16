Today In History: Aguiyi-Ironsi seizes power after military coup

Kindly Share This Story:

1966-01-16 Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi seizes power in the chaos caused by a military coup and becomes the Nigerian Head of State

1493 Christopher Columbus leaves the New World and sets sail for Spain

2006 Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf is sworn in as Liberia’s new president. She becomes Africa’s first female elected head of state.

1547 Ivan IV the Terrible (17) crowns himself first tsar of Moscow

1832 Charles Darwin lands at Porto Prayo in the Cape Verde islands, the first landing of his HMS Beagle voyage

1945 Adolf Hitler moves into the Fuhrerbunker, his underground bunker in Berlin

1951 World’s largest gas pipeline opens (Brownsville Texas, to 134th St, New York City)

1970 4 months after leading a coup against monarchy, Muammar Gaddafi takes over rule of Libya

2002 UN Security Council unanimously establishes an arms embargo and freezes assets of Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaida, and the members of the Taliban

2019 UK Prime Minister Theresa May wins vote of no confidence in her government 325 to 306

2019 Golden State guard Stephen Curry first player in NBA history to hit 8+ three-point FGs in 3 consecutive games; goes 9-of- 17 three’s in Warriors’ 147-140 win over New Orleans; teams combine for NBA record 43 3-pointers

