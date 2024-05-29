Otti names 1st 6-lane road in Abia after Gen Aguiyi Ironsi

By Steve Oko

Gov. Alex Otti has named the first ever six-lane road leading from the Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway Tower junction into the Umuahia capital city, after former Head of State, General Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi Ironsi.

The 3.5 kilometer road was inaugurated by former Chief of Defense Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd.), amidst pomps and pageantry.

The signature project which was initiated by Gov. Otti in September 2023, is one of the series of inaugurations of Otti’s landmark projects in the past 12 months.

Inauguration and flag off of other historic projects including the a central bus terminal behind Okpara Square, are on-going as part of activities marking his One Year in Office.

Abians from different political divides trooped out en mass to witness the colourful ceremonies which attracted the presence of the Emir of Azare in Nassarawa State.