Taraba group berates Bwacha over comments on Gov Ishaku

By Victor Ajiromanus

A socio-cultural group in Taraba State, Taraba Interest Group, TIG, has berated Senator Emmanuel Bwacha for reportedly describing Governor Darius Ishaku as a betrayal who is at loggerhead with almost everyone who worked for his electoral victory in 2015 and 2019.

It also said that nobody should take the lawmaker seriously, noting that he is being driven by the ambition to govern the state in 2023 against the principle of equity among the senatorial zones.

A statement by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Malachy Simon, dismissed the allegation of anti-party activities made against the governor by the senator representing Taraba South Senatorial District.

Bwacha had in an interview with a Taraba-based newspaper, among other things, accused the governor of not supporting his re-election in the National Assembly, accusing him of supporting a candidate of another political party.

However, TIG dismissed the legislator’s claims, describing him as being ungrateful to Governor Ishaku, who has been supportive of his political trajectory.

According to Simon:“The attempt by the lawmaker representing Taraba South Senatorial District, Sen Emmanuel Bwacha, to malign Taraba State governor, Sen Darius Ishaku, has come to our notice.

“In an interview, he granted Taraba Truth &Facts with the title: You are a betrayer, Sen Bwacha hits Gov Ishaku, he made so many baseless remarks about our governor.

Bwacha accused the governor of engaging in anti-party activities in the 2019 election.

Not done, he said the governor did everything possible to thwart his electoral chances in 2019 polls.

“The issues he raised are numerous but we would address them as one. First, we would like the public to know that the entire Senator said about Gov Ishaku in the interview are baseless and lack truth. Sen Bwacha’s ambition to become governor against equity and justice has made him regard everyone as a political foe.

” Anyone conversant with developments in the state, know where Bwacha is coming from. He cannot deny being made who he is today through the governor’s benevolence, but that does not matter to the lawmaker. Our governor is not opposed to anyone’s ambition because he is a true democrat. But his commitment to fair play, equity, and justice cannot be influenced by the political ambition of just one man, who cares less about the growth, development, and harmony in the state.

“ We do not need Sen Bwacha to tell the public, who is committed to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as Governor Ishaku’s track record shows us a man, who has been consistent in his desire to make Taraba a better place for all, irrespective of tongue, tribe, and religion.

” For Bwacha to have chosen to attack the governor without reasons, shows the extent he could go in his vaulting ambition of governing Taraba. The instructive thing about the path he has chosen is that Tarabans are not gullible, they are watching events with keen interest. They are in a better position to know who betrayed who.”

