Suzuki offers new trade-in scheme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Drive-in your old car, get new Suzuki from CFAO

IN a bid to ease new car ownership for Nigerians, CFAO Motors, the sole distributor of Suzuki cars in Nigeria, has unveiled its vehicle trade-in scheme.

Interestingly, the trade is non-restrictive to car brands or models, even if it was bought as a tokunbo (used) car.

According to the Managing Director of CFAO Motors, Mr. Thomas Pelletier, the process is as simple as bringing in your current car for valuation and choosing to pay the balance for a brand new car up-front or through financing.

For example, a brand new Suzuki Dzire sold at N6 million, can be traded in with a Toyota Corolla 2013 valued at N1.7 million. Balance due: N4.3 million upfront or N109,000/monthly (up to 60 months).

The valuation of your car will be done in Lagos at the company’s Akin Adesola, Victoria Island showroom only while financing options are also available in CFAO Motors offices in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

To this end, with as little as N3.7m or N85,000 monthly, anyone can own a brand new Suzuki car! The models available in Nigeria cut across compact cars, sedans and sport utility vehicles with the Alto, Dzire, Swift, Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara and Jimny.

Suzuki Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational founded in 1909, known for manufacturing a wide range of products which include automobiles, motorcycles and outboard marine engines. With three million cars sold globally every year, the brand is recognised for its lineup of affordable compact cars.

In Nigeria, Suzuki has been quite popular with the mini-buses and compact car taxis which have been plying the roads over the years.

The CFAO Group is a leader in specialized distribution in Africa with 117 years of existence in Nigeria. The group has built a solid relationship with Suzuki and now distributes the Japanese brand in 26 African countries, offering quality technical expertise and reliable after-sales service.

Recently, the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Kikuta Yutaka joined top International Suzuki officials led byExecutive Director, International Marketing, Suzuki Motor, Mr. Koichi Suzuki; Chairman CFAO Nigeria Plc, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode and the Managing Director/ Country Delegate, CFAO Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Pelletierto unveil a new Suzuki showroom and latest models of the Suzuki brand in Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Kindly Share This Story: