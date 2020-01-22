SPAC Nation soars despite various attacks — Rev. Adegboyega

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

SPAC Nation London, a Pentecostal Church that has a passion for youths has said that it would continue to focus on its vision and mission despite attack on it by some disgruntled elements who were excommunicated for criminal activities.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of Board of Trustees of the Church, Rev. Dapo Adegboyega who disclosed that the year 2020″ is the year of God’s wisdom.”

“SPAC Nation has to deal with sustained campaigns of calumny sponsored by different personalities. In fact, many unsubstantiated allegations were proffered against the leadership of the church.”

“These accusations are the handiwork of members who have been excommunicated for various offences – things which run contrary to the ideals of SPAC Nation.”

“Unfortunately, the press always awaits something to feast on and latched on to the news with – things which run contrary without even bothering to balance our sides.”

“On the allegation that the Church forces her members to donate blood and yield the money from such exercises to the Church,he described such as wrong and a smear campaign of calumny.”

“The blood of Jesus is enough for our redemption. Instead of having people donate their blood and bring the money, we contribute to their overall well-being instead, to make them useful citizens for themselves, their immediate environment, and humanity as a whole,” the Chairman stressed.

Concerning the false report that Charity Commission was presently investigating the Church as a result of different alleged shady practices Rev. Adegboyega said that the Church has never been investigated neither is it under any of such at the moment, is carrying out an inquiry which in itself according to the words of the UK Charity commission “is not a finding of wrong-doing” and this is what we have requested for.

“We have set standards which are compliant with the laws of the land and have nothing to hide. Many talks of being investigated as if that already equals guilt. We are fully cooperative with the Charity Commission.”

“Despite bad press and campaigns of calumny being sponsored by politicians who feel the Church is partisan, SPAC Nation keeps soaring. Attendance has not dwindled and lives keep getting changed on a regular basis”

