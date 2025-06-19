Owo Church massacre: Wounds remain open 3 years after

…Knock over govt’s failed promises to bring killers to book

…Death truncates late Akeredolu’s vow to hunt killers

…Owo is still mourning, grief eternal —Lawmaker

…All eyes on security agencies —CAN

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — IT has been three years that suspected terrorists invaded the ancient town of Owo in Ondo State and massacred hapless Christian worshippers, especially elderly people, who attended the morning Mass to celebrate Pentecost Sunday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Owo has since remained a grieving community, desperately asking those in government to bring perpetrators to book.

The victims, who had turned up in their best attires for the penticost service, which marks the birth of the church and official end of the Easter season, had their lives terminated abruptly.

Gory pictures of the victims littered the church premises.

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, blood of innocent parishioners flowed freely within and outside the church while their charred bodies littered the floor, doors and windows.

The church pews were riddled with bullets as the terrorists shot and launched bomb attack.

They killed to their satisfaction before leaving — Survivor

The attackers, according to a church member, who was shot in the leg after hiding under the pew, said that the attackers “killed to their satisfaction before escaping in one of the vehicles stolen from the church car park.”

Blood was everywhere as the sanctity of worship was shattered no thanks to the agents of death.

Bibles and personal belongings of the worshippers, which were soaked in blood, scattered inside and outside the church auditorium.

Many of those killed included the aged, bread-winners for their families and many children, who came for the Easter celebration.

The terrorists, who were alleged to have been hiding among the congregation, opened fire, killing over 50 people, including children and injuring over 61 members.

This happened while grace was being shared during that ill fated Sunday service.

Vanguard learned that the church, which is one of the biggest parishes in the state, has a sitting capacity of 1,200 people and that because it was a Pentecost Sunday, the church was full as at the time of the attack.

Police reports said that three undetonated improvised explosive devices were recovered at the scene and several shells from AK-47 ammunition.

The killers, who reportedly disguised as congregants to gain access into the main church, hid some firearms inside their bags.

Other members of the group took strategic positions outside the church.

Those inside the church detonated the IEDs which choked the worshippers and they scampered to escape the explosions.

The gunmen, who were stationed strategically outside the church, fired gunshots sporadically at those trying to escape and killed them on the spot.

Watched my mother say her last prayers —Okon

One of the survivors, Andrew Okon, who is 20 years old, said: “The incident took about 30 minutes. I hid under the pew. The gunmen were shooting everyone in sight. They even shot at the legs of those who hid under the pew.

“I ran to my mum and held her by the hands and screamed ‘Keep your head down.

“Between 15 to 20 minutes, the gunshots just would not stop. It just kept going and going.” l was able to escape any gun shot by God’s grace.” He said that the gunmen were about six in number.

“I watched people I had known for years, including children, running to meet their parents but felled by bullets shot at them by the killers.

“I stayed on the ground, holding my mother, we were traumatized where we were hiding. My mother was saying her last prayers. I was just taking deep breath, getting ready for my shot.”

God kept us alive —Nwogwu

Another survivor, John Nwogwu said: ” Mass had just ended. The choir was singing the closing hymns, waiting for the priest to proceed out of the church when the first gunshot rang out.

“I joined others to hide at the back of the altar.

“We started hearing gunshots at the entrance of the church, and before we knew it, they had started shooting and killing people.

“Before we knew what was going on, we had been surrounded but some of us had to hide at the back of the altar.

“We heard a loud explosion and the ceiling fell on us. Even at that, they were still shooting at us and at the door of the place where we were hiding.

“I saw one of our choir masters hit by a bullet. I can’t even talk about his condition because he was so weak when we left the church.

“Where I hid, I was able to see one of the attackers. He wore a Khaki that looked like that of Man O’ War. He was the one that set fire to the altar.

“During the attacks, we lost husbands, wives and children. God was the one who kept us alive.”

We prayed for them to repent —Obi

Also, Mrs. Susan Obi, who survived the attack, said: “As we were about to finish the mass, I heard gunshots. When it became rampant, we rushed to the altar.

“They threw a dynamite towards the altar, and as it exploded, I made for the fence but the guns were still booming. My husband and children managed to escape.

“That day was our meeting day for the women so we came in our uniform.

“My sister died in the incident. They shot her and her grandchild. Her second grandchild did not die but still in the hospital.

“As Christians, we are taught to forgive. We are praying for them to repent.”

Failed promises to bring killers to book

Regrettably, the mastermind of the Owo massacre, reportedly arrested by former Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Gen. Lucky Irabor (retd), have not been paraded or arraigned in competent court in the last three years of the dastardly incident despite promises from the military authorities and the Presidency.

Recall that in August 2022, the Nigerian military announced the arrest of six more suspects and added that one of them was an ISWAP leader who was planning more attacks.

During the briefing, Irabor had said: “The suspects, the majority of whom were arrested in various communities in Kogi State, would be paraded before the public in due course.

“We had wanted to present the suspects to the public immediately but couldn’t because certain investigations are still being carried out.”

Also, after the attack, former President Muhammadu Buhari, through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement declared that “No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome the light.”

President Buhari’s spokesperson added that eternal sorrow awaits the perpetrators on earth and in the hereafter.

But three years later, the statements by the Defence Ministry and the Presidency were devoid of any actionable plan to ensure that the perpetrators would be made to face the music.

Empty promises by those in government to bring the killers to book have continued to attract condemnation in the last three years.

How Akeredolu’s death stalled hunt for killers

The late former governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, who cancelled his trip in Abuja, also described the killing as “vile and satanic as well as a “black Sunday in Owo.”

Late Akeredolu vowed to “commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay.”

However, death stopped the late governor from fulfilling his vow to hunt down the killers.

Security agencies in Ondo in the dark

Security agencies in the state are in the dark over the alleged arrest of the killers by the Military authorities.

Heads of the security agencies, who were contacted, declined comments, an indication that the matter might have died a natural death and the victims died in vain.

Recall that the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, on June 23, 2022, announced that it had arrested some of the suspected killers and seized evidentiary weapons and vehicles.

One of the arrested suspects was accused of housing the suspects before the attack was carried out.

Justice has remained a shadow —Owo indigenes

Some notable personalities lamented that three years after the killing of the worshippers, justice has remained a shadow.

They lamented that the government was shielding the identities of the killers hence sweeping the matter under the carpet.

While knocking the Federal Government for not parading the alleged killers, they insisted that the killers should be exposed and made to pay for their crime against humanity.

They called for the public parade of the perpetrators and their swift prosecution thereby ending such impunity that’s fuelling such violence across the country.

According to them, the government should ensure that justice is served and to compensate the survivors and their families.

Akeredolu’s support to survivors was last in 3 years

Recall that Rotimi Akeredolu, in the months that followed the tragic incident, led the charge in demanding justice just as he provided critical support to survivors and bereaved families.

A state funeral was organised for the victims on June 17 by the Akeredolu administration.

In September 2022, he gave out cash to the victims and the deceased families following the promise made.

Akeredolu then constituted a committee to manage funds donated by public-spirited individuals and corporate organisations into the Owo Terrorists Attack Relief Fund.

The committee collated the names and addresses of all the victims, families of the deceased and those injured.

Each of the families of the deceased and the injured were given cash gifts.

Also, Akeredolu’s most lasting tribute is the Owo Memorial Park, a serene and solemn space erected near the site of the tragedy.

This park stands not only as a tribute to the lives lost but also as a testament to the resilience of the Owo people and the unwavering commitment of leadership to honour their memory. It features a symbolic monument engraved with the names of the victims, prayer gardens and reflection benches for quiet mourning, a flame of remembrance that burns in honour of the deceased whose lives were cut off untimely.

No activity was organised by the present administration in remembrance of the victims this year.

Owo is still mourning, grief eternal -Lawmaker

Speaking on the third year remembrance of the victims, the lawmaker representing Owo Constituency 1, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, said that the grief will remain eternal in the ancient town.

Ogunmolasuyi noted that the shock of many of those who were injured and didn’t die during the attack will not leave them for the rest of their lives.

He lamented that justice remained unserved after three years of the killings which according to him, was unprecedented in the history of the town.

He asked the Federal Government to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book and justice served to serve as a deterrent to others for a safer society.

The lawmaker also called for the strengthening of the nation’s security architecture.

We reiterate our call for justice — CAN chairman

Also, the Ondo State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Very Rev. Fr. Anselm Olorunfemi Ologunwa renewed their call for justice.

Ologunwa said that CAN “joins the Roman Catholic Church in Ondo State and the global Christian community in commemorating the 3rd anniversary of the tragic attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

“Our hearts continue to ache for the families of the victims and those affected by this senseless violence.

“We condemn the attack in the strongest possible terms and reiterate our call for justice.

“It is disheartening that, three years on, there seems to be no tangible information in investigating and prosecuting those responsible.

“We demand justice for victims, we urge the government to expedite action on the investigation and prosecution of those arrested in connection with the attack.

“A thorough security review of security measures in places of worship is necessary to prevent future attacks

“We appeal to the Ondo State Government to demonstrate its commitment to justice and the rule of law by ensuring that those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice.

“To the people of Owo, the Catholic Church, and the Christian community at large, we stand in solidarity with you.

“May the memories of the victims, who pour out their blood as water to nurture our faith, be a blessing to us all, and may we continue to pray for peace and unity in our community.”