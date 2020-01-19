Set yourself apart for His mercy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren its about the first half of the month of January. In what way have you prepared for the journey of 2020? You made resolutions, you may have thought of what you want to achieve this year but may I ask you, where is God in your plan?

There is a popular statement, “ Man proposes, God disposes”. By the grace of God your dreams for this year will not be disposed in the name of Jesus. That is if you put in the factor of the Almighty God.

Brethren, either we believe it or not, human calculation is far away from the plans of God for us.

Let’s take a look at how the Lord Jesus began his ministry. Our reference is Matthew 1 vs. 1&2 “ Then was Jesus led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted of the devil. And when he had fasted forty days and forty nights, he was afterward hungered”.

Often times, what we remember is the fasting of Jesus, many of us do not see that exercise as a prelude to his ministry but it is.

Verses 17 &18 tells us “ From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand. And Jesus, walking by the sea of Galilee, saw two brethren, Simon called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea: for they were fishers”.

Have you submitted yourself to be led by the Holy Spirit? Do you think you can achieve your goals on your own? Brethren, the Holy Bible tells us in Zachariah 4 vs. 6 “ The he answered and spake unto me, saying, This is the word of the LORD unto Zerubbabel, saying, Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the LORD of hosts”.

This was the conversation of an angel of the Lord and Zerubbabel. Brethren, what else do you need to be convinced that you need the Holy Spirit to turn your dreams to reality.

Today is the 19th day of the month of January, for how many days have you set yourself apart for the Lord? In other words, have you fasted for one day?

You may want to ask me, why must I fast? Brethren, fasting and prayer draws you closer to God. When you are close to God, you can hear the still small voice of the Holy Spirit.

When you hear and you obey, you get amazing results.

May I however tell you that the period of fasting and prayer is the time that the enemy may seek to torment you.

Pastor Moses Gbenga Oso, the general overseer of Laughter Foundation Christian Ministry in a sermon said, it is in fact the period when the devil and his agents get active, because they want you to miss your miracles. These negative forces also want to see if indeed, you are connected to the Holy Spirit.

The devil and his agents know that with fasting , prayer and meditation on the word of God, you are empowered by the Holy Spirit.

Attacks may come in the form of anger, bad dreams or even negative occurrences. The only way to tower above negative forces is to connect with God.

If you haven’t had a single day of fasting and prayer since beginning of this year, you may have failed to lay a good foundation for your expectations to the fulfilled.

It is however not too late. Take a decision today to fast and pray. While fasting, do everything to avoid anger. People may annoy you, choose the path of Christ and refuse to be provoked. Provocation may come from quarters you least expected. Even your spouse can provoke you.

Our Lord Jesus though he was hungry after fasting, he refused to yield to food presented by the devil.

Matthew 4 vs. 3&4 “ And the tempter came to him, he said, If thou be the Son of God, command that these stones be made bread. But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone , but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God”.

So, temptation in the period of fasting didn’t start with you and I. Temptation could show up during or after fasting but the Holy Spirit will give you the power to resist the devil.

With God on your side, you are bound to see good things happening in your life.

The period of fasting is a time to submit totally to God. Many a times when we pray, you find the mind wandering elsewhere but we must control the mind and focus on our prayer points.

Do you know that as an unemployed graduate who has written several applications without success, fasting and prayer can make jobs to begin to look for you.

What do I mean? I mean with the intervention of the Most High God, you will just find that you suddenly have offers and need to make a choice.

Let’s consider Joel 2 vs. 13 “ And rend your heart, and not your garments, and turn unto the LORD your God: for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and repenteth him of the evil”.

Fasting and prayer attracts the mercy of the LORD. It is a period that God overlooks our misdeeds because of his love for us. According to the passage just quoted, God is gracious, merciful, slow to anger and of great kindness”. the grace of the Almighty God as you wait upon the Lord, the Hosts of Heaven will upturn that negative medical result that you will not have biological children.

Brethren, wait on the Lord in prayer and fasting, cry unto God for mercy and the Lord will rise for you. Many people like you didn’t even know they were pregnant until a few months. In other words, the miracle you have been praying often happens suddenly.

Whatever is the challenge, God will intervene and you will sing a new song in the name of Jesus.

As usual, let’s lift up our spirit with a testimony .

Titled, “ God blessed me with a son despite doctor’s verdict” . The lady wrote, “ I took in after six years of waiting on the LORD for the fruit of the womb. After I was confirmed pregnant, it was discovered that the pregnancy was ectopic and I was operated upon. After the operation, the doctor told me that I would not be able to have a child again. I was at the Redemption Camp for September 2014 Holy Ghost Service and God cancelled the doctor’s verdict. To the glory God, I took in and had a baby boy”. Culled from Redemption Testimonies.

Similar testimonies abound in a number of churches. Prepare to testify this year.

Not many people receive miracles when they do nothing. You just have to do something. Be prepared to sacrifice your time to connect with the Lord.

Brethren as you fast and pray, remember to ask for the mercy of God. His mercy is bound to bring in your miracle.

By the grace of the Almighty God, this season, as you fast and pray, God will give you a miracle that would seem like a dream to you.

As you prepare for the activities for this week, make sure, you call on the Almighty God to be with you at all times.

The Peace of the Lord be with you in Jesus name.

