Seplat puts smiles on faces of Imo flood victims

By Sebastine Obasi

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, a leading indigenous independent oil and gas company, has again demonstrated a commendable gesture in fulfilling its corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by bringing smiles to those impacted by the recent floods in some parts of Imo State.

The company donated a truck load of relief materials worth millions of naira to displaced victims of recent flood disaster in the state.

It could be recalled that in the third quarter of 2019 no fewer than 15 communities were submerged by flood in the riverine and oil-producing local government areas of Ohaji Egbema and Oguta in Imo State; some of which include: Mmahu, Etekuru, Obiaakpu, Abor, Oguta I and II, Ezi Orsu, Orsu Obodo, Umuorji, Abacheke, amongst others. The State Governor, Rt Honourable Emeka Ihedioha CON, who received the company with his Deputy, Hon. Gerald Irona and other top government functionaries, welcomed Seplat’s kind gesture.

He said the state government appreciates SEPLAT’s sense of collaboration and fulfillment of its corporate social responsibility. He assured the company that Imo state will provide an enabling environment for a continued robust partnership. Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, General Manager External Affairs and Communications, SEPLAT, while presenting the relief items comprising bags of rice, mattresses, groundnut oil and mosquito nets, said the Company is happy to complement the efforts of the Imo State government in providing succour to the displaced victims of the flood with its donation.

Vanguard

