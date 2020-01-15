Reno2 F debuts with unique picture experience

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Smartphone brand, OPPO, recently released an illusionary coloured version of Reno2 F tagged, the ‘Nebular Green’ for picture lovers.’

The latest in the staple of Reno2 F looks like a combination of different shades of blues, purples, greens and white to give the smartphone an attractive appeal.

According to the company, the Nebular Green was released in celebration of the “Reno Renew Year”, a holiday-centric promotional campaign encouraging technology lovers to shed “forced fun” and to create their own unique new year experiences using the Reno2 F.

The idea is to demonstrate that the best way to embrace the New Year is to create it – open up new and exciting worlds, unlocking the magic that lies just below the surface of everyday life.

Public Relations Manager of the company in Nigeria, Joseph Adeola, said: “We wanted to emphasise that in the ‘Renew Year’, which is 2020, Nigerians can express their creativity and fashionable style with the aid of the Reno2 F, so we created a campaign to encourage OPPO fans to seize these early days and make them their own – and document all of the special moments from a different perspective.”

He noted that the latest phone is equipped with unique features such as quad camera setup-48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP), supporting a 5x hybrid zoom, ultra wide angle, ultra dark mode, and ultra Steady Video.

Also, he stated that the smartphone is ready to capture crisp, super high-quality imaging in long-distance scenarios, like those onstage performers at a live New Year concert.

Adeola said: “Reno2’s ultra wide angle lens is expansive enough to photograph epic landscapes on people’s holiday retreat, or squeeze every friend into big group party shot.

“Its ultra dark mode delivers coloured and well-lit photos across a range of night-time scenes. Ultra Steady Video dramatically increases the stability of videos when one is on the move – think of the ultra-smooth, high-quality action footage one could get from a moving car or while jogging.

