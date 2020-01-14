PTI governing council appoints Adimula as vice principal

Kindly Share This Story:

The Governing Council of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun has approved the appointment of Dr. Henry AdebowaleAdimula as Vice Principal of Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun, Delta State.

This was conveyed in a letter with Reference No. REG/HRD/SSP.580c/65 signed by the Registrar and Secretary to PTI Governing Council, Mr. Onobrorhie C. Siakpere which states in part, “The Institute’s Governing Council at its emergency meeting held on December 4, 2019, approved your appointment as the Vice Principal of the Institute; for a tenure of three years in the first instance, and renewable for another tenure of three years for a maximum of two terms”.

Until his appointment, Dr. H. A. Adimula was the Director of Science in the Institute. He holds a B.Sc. degree in chemistry and M.Sc. degree in chemistry from the University of Illorin, Kwara State. He also holds a Ph.D. degree from the University of Benin. Dr. Adimula joined the services of the Institute in December 14, 1992, as then Lecturer II in Chemistry.

Dr. Adimula who is an accomplished chemist has contributed to the advancement of knowledge through publications in renowned journals and has authored two books namely: Basic Techniques in Chemistry and PTI Research Abstract Index. He is an experienced researcher with interest in Biopolymer and Bioremediation of Petroleum hydrocarbon sites.

The academic Don is a two time joint winner of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund’s (PTDF) research grant competition for the work entitled, “Immobilization of oil degrading microorganisms in local celthlulosic materials for rapid deployment in bioremediation of oil polluted sites”, in 2008 and 2012.

He has some ongoing research works such as: “The preparation of Biopolymer membranes for gas separation and purification, “The development of Biodegradable materials from renewable sources, and “Immobilisation of crude oil degrading microorganisms in local cellulosic materials”.

Adimula is a Professional member of Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria; member of the Chemistry Society of Nigeria, Nigeria Environmental Society; Polymer Institute of Nigeria and National Association of Corrosion Engineers (USA).

He enjoys reading Science fiction, biographies; photography-nature, sports etc. He is happily married with children.

