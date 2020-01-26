PDP wins Akwa Ibom rerun polls

Kindly Share This Story:

*****God gave us victory against our opponents, Senator Ekpeyong

By Harris Emanuel & Chioma Onuegbu

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won in the rerun polls in Essien Udim Council of Akwa Ibom State into the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly respectively.

Elated Senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North-West (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial District, Dr Chris Ekpenyong, described his victory and that of other PDP Candidates in the Court-ordered rerun elections in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State as an ‘Act of God’.

Fielding questions from journalists shortly after being declared winner of the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial Rerun Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Senator Ekpenyong thanked “God the giver of victory for seeing me through the entire political debacle since 2nd September 2018. My victory has put agents of darkness to shame.”

Senator Ekpenyong commended President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping to his promise of allowing a free and fair rerun election in Akwa Ibom State and urged the President to uphold these important values in order to strengthen and deepen democracy in Nigeria.

He said, “I also specifically thank the security agencies and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC headed by Mr. Mike Igini and his team in Akwa Ibom State for remaining resolute and not allowing blackmails to deter them from discharging their responsibilities fairly to the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“I thank Governor Udom Emmanuel – Leader of PDP in Akwa Ibom State, the Chairman and entire leadership of PDP in the State, the Director-General and leadership of Divine Mandate Organization, the Leadership of Ubokutom Abasi 2019 Campaign Organization, Party Leaders, Elders, Women, Youths of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, my sponsors and supporters both at home and in the Diaspora for standing by me.”

Senator Ekpenyong, reiterated his commitment for effective representation at the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Also speaking with journalists at his home in Ikot Ekpene, Nsikak Ekong who won the rerun election for Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, appreciated his supporters for reinforcing their belief in him and his party, PDP and promised to continue in his promise of effective leadership for the Constituency.

Ekong also commended President Buhari for keeping his promise of ensuring a level playing field for the rerun elections.

Announcing the Senatorial result at the INEC collation center in Ikot Ekpene, the returning officer Prof Robert Dode said that Ekpenyong polled 19,924 to defeat Senator Godswill Akpabio who managed to record 6,903 votes in Essien Udim.

In the House of Representative’s rerun, the returning officer Prof Idara Akpabio announced the victory of Nsikak Ekong of PDP with 20, 235 over APC’S Emman Akpan who scores a paltry 6,903 votes.

Earlier at Essien Udim local government collation center, Prof Victor Ebong the returning officer announced the victory of Mr Esse Gerald Umoh of PDP, who having polled 18,999 votes trounced Mr Nse Ntuen of APC who fingered 7,108 votes.

Kindly Share This Story: