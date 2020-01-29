Vanguard Logo

Oshiomhole is disrupting public peace, safety in Edo — Edo Government

On 2:55 pm
Adam’s Oshiomhole

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Edo State government has accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of repeatedly breaching the peace and safety of the state which it said has led to bodily harm of citizens as well as the destruction of public and private property.

In a statement by Secretary to the Edo State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie in Benin on Wednesday,  the government said Comrade Oshiomhole’s disregard for directives by the judiciary, the Nigeria Police Force and the state government to secure and protect Edo citizens has continued to generate tension and caused the destruction of properties.

