Oodua youth group throws weight behind Amotekun

Kindly Share This Story:

Calls on State Assemblies to pass into law within 2 weeks

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A youth group, Oduduwa Development Initiative, ODI, has thrown its weight behind the Amotekun and South-West governors for the initiative to tackle rising insecurity in the geopolitical zone.

This was contained in an address and signed and read President, ODI, Amb. Akinyele Olasunbo, while peaking of the impact positively made after the launch of the initiative in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to Olasunbo after the launch of Amotekun crime rate including kidnapping, has reduced, which prompted their support for the initiative by the governors and should be sustained despite pressures and criticisms as it would complement efforts of the Nigerian Police Force.

He also pointed out that Amotekun is similar to Hisbah Commission and Civilian JTF in Borno State, while some Northern States that have assistance from the conventional security agencies.

He said: “Oduduwa Development Initiative, ODI, hereby commend the governors of the South-West States for the commencement of Operation Amotekun. We have watched with concern the deterioration of the security situation of our region, with the attendant loss of lives and property.

“We have seen how our roads have become death traps; how our brothers and sisters living in other regions of Nigeria became afraid of going home for fear of being attacked or kidnapped.

“We have watched with worry how our brothers and sisters, our parents and grandparents, our uncles and aunties living at home were now afraid so much that they could no longer sleep with both eyes closed in their own homes or in their farms.

“And just when we thought we must act to end these serial killings and kidnapping in the zone, our governors, the Aare Ona Kakanfor, Chief Ganiyu Adams, and elders of our land, finally launched Operation Amotekun about seven months after it was conceptualised.

“ODI is in full support of the South-West governors and Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land and National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, for this laudable move, especially as it has shown that since the launch of Amotekun a few weeks ago, Criminal activities such as kidnapping, invasion of farmland and other social vices are gradually going into oblivion.”

Meanwhile, he (Akinyele) also called on State Houses of Assembly in South-West to pass the Amotekun into law like it was done in the North in order for it to be legally recognized and supported by law that will also complement the conventional security agencies for safety of lives and property in the region.

“We also join Chief Gani Adams to call on the South-West states’ Houses of Assembly to pass the initiative into law within two weeks like what had happened in some northern states on Hisbah Commission and civilian JTF in Borno State. They will continue to complement the security agencies in securing ourselves,” he said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: