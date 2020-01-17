OMPALAN hails Supreme Court judgment on Imo guber appeal

Kindly Share This Story:

…Felicitates with New Governor

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Imo State Caucus of OMPALAN has hailed the Supreme Court judgment on Imo governorship appeal and felicitated with the new governor of the State, Senator Hope Uzodinma for his victory.

Gov. Uzodinma was sworn in on Wednesday after he was declared winner of the 2019 Imo State gubernatorial election by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Speaking to newsmen at his Country home the President of the association, Bishop Udo Azogu who is also the Imo State Leader of OMPALAN said Imo State is now under safe hands with Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Azogu expressed hope that the distinguished Senator will bring his enormous wealth of experience to bear in moving the state forward on the path of sanity.

Azogu hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court on Imo gubernatorial appeal describing it as victory for democracy.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Imo State OMPALAN, Chief Chibunna Ubawuike, a business mogul, told the people of Imo State to rally around the new Governor irrespective of political party affiliation to enable him deliver the goods describing the change of government as an act of God.

He described Senator Hope Uzodinma as the first OMPALAN Patron to accede to power as Chief State Executive.

Chief (Barr) Sam, Oduh Ezediaro, KSM, National Facilitator of OMPALAN enjoined the people of Imo State to support the new administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma describing the Governor as a man who has come to deepen good governance in Imo State and provide democratic deliverables to the expectant public.

Bishop Azogu told oil producing communities to support the rule of law and the new administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma to enable the new Governor deliver on his election campaign promises especially on the issue of provision of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by development agencies to host communities.

He thanked the army for providing security backup in volatile communities which has enabled citizens of oil-bearing Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta LGAs to live in peace contrary to the protracted threat to peace and security by all forms of criminality that made life unbearable in these communities.

