Ojezua lacks competence to call for Oshiomhole’s removal, Okah, Azebamwen

By Ozioruva Aliu

The Secretary and Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, Lawrence Okah and Chris Azebanmwan Wednesday said Anselm Ojezua who is challenging his removal as chairman of the party is no longer competent to speak on behalf of the party haven been formally removed from office.

Reacting to advertorials in some national papers yesterday where Ojezua said the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole should step down as chairman of the party alleging that he was responsible for the crisis in the party in the state.

Okah however said; “The call for Oshiomhole’s resignation is laughable because it is coming from members of the Obaseki/Shaibu Solidarity Movement and not APC members. Ojezua is the chairman of OSM and not APC. Col. David Imuse is the authentic chairman of the APC and recognized by the NWC. I said it is laughable because we have not seen where a tenant will ask the landlord to leave the house. Obaseki and Ojezua are confused men who have lost focus as to how a party is run.”

On his part, Azebamwan said Ojezua has been duly removed as chairman of the party and can no longer claim to be speaking for the party.

He accused Ojezua of attempting to form a parallel exco in the state an offence he said is punishable by expulsion.

Azebamwan said the APC was surprised that the same due process of a vote of no confidence that was used to remove members of the executive committee in the past with him as chairman was the same process through which he was removed.

He said; “It is actually ironical that the same Anselm Ojezua who presided over meetings at which leaders like Mr Gentleman Amegor, Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo, Comrade Godwin Erahon, all three gentlemen were removed via the same instrument of a vote of no confidence by their colleagues and peers. The question is why can’t Ojezua take the same pill which he so joyfully gave others to swallow.

“The answer to the above question lies at the very heart of Ojezua’s selfish determination to factionalise a party which he had the very rare privilege of leading”

