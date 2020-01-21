Nigeria now at crossroad – Abdulsalami

Kindly Share This Story:

Ben Agande – Kaduna

A former Head of State, Gen. AbdulSalami Abubakar (retd), warned on Tuesday that Nigeria is presently at a crossroad with the multifarious challenges confronting the nation.

He said the prevailing security challenges in the country are threatening the peace and well- being of the citizens.

The former head of state disclosed this in Kaduna during the annual award dinner organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation to honour some Nigerians for their contributions to the society.

According to him, Nigerians must rise up to support the government and security agents to successfully combat the challenges.

Among those honoured by the foundation were the former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon (retd), who got leadership award and Justice Fati Lami Abubakar, wife of Gen. AbdulSalami Abubakar, who received an award for Public Service and Administration of Justice.

Abdulsalami said: “With the present security challenges ranging from banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism, I will say Nigeria is at a crossroad.

“We should, therefore, try as much as possible to give information and intelligence reports to the security agencies for timely action.

“We will always pray for peace and I am appealing to all Nigerians to put all hands on deck to eradicate this menace of insecurity currently threatening the peace of the country.”

Vanguard

