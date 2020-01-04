NEW YEAR EVE EXPLOITS:  What Gbagi learnt from Olu of Warri, Orodje of Okpe

Kindly Share This Story:

You’ll make a perfect gov, Adiotormre tells business mogul

As Jesse stand still

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, Niger Delta

IT was quite a stunning way to round off the year for former Minister of State (Education) and entrepreneur, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, who spent the concluding day of 2019, December 31, basically in the palaces of two first-class traditional rulers in Delta state, Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli and Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Majesty, Orhue I, in Delta South and Central senatorial districts respectively.

Gbagi, who was on consultation calls with members of his Gbagi Solidarity Movement, GSM, few days earlier and same day, also visited top-ranking Urhobo political leader, Chief Michael Adiotormre, Chief John Nani and other prominent political leaders in Delta Central, but it was at the bastions of the kings that he found out what Deltans really think and say of him.

The two royal fathers, however, spelt out clearly that by virtue of their positions as traditional rulers, they were fathers to any governor and governorship aspirants and all they do was to offer prayers to those that visit them for blessings.

I heard good things about you- Olu of Warri

At Warri, His Majesty treated him to a royal reception. Gbagi and his entourage were enamored as he was ushered into the palace in elegance with the best of Itsekiri culture on display.

Ogiame Ikenwoli, who disclosed that he was meeting the philanthropist, criminologist and lawyer for the first time, said, “You are welcome. I am very delighted to see my brother and friend Chief Kenneth Gbagi. I have heard a lot about you even if we have not met. It is only good things I have heard about you. I appreciate all of you who came with my friend and brother.”

”We are not politicians, all politicians belong to us. We pray for them. Those who came to book for your appointment are dear to me. They told me good things about you and I said I will see you today (Tuesday). My prayer is that God should give us leaders that will make positive changes in the lives of the people

”I will say God bless you, and chart your path for you. If you are the one chosen by God, He should lift you and take you to greater heights. You are the first to come here to tell me you are going for governorship in 2023. The time is far away, sometimes, early starters make difference.

”I pray God should touch the heart of our leaders to make the difference in our lives. God should give us a leader that should develop the whole state, not selective leaders,” the monarch said.

You’re a man of unblemished character – Orhue I

Orodje of Okpe, who said that he had not voted since he assumed office, but directed that the polling unit around his palace be relocated to maintain the neutrality of the palace in all elections commended Gbagi for visiting him.

Praying and giving him his blessings, he said, ‘The same prayer I will give to you is the same prayer I will give to anyone that visits. If you are the best candidate that will rule the state, bring peace, you will win, but if you are not, you will not win.”

On the other hand, he noted that he had known Olorogun Gbagi for a very long time as a person of very good and untainted character, who is capable of doing very good thing and achieving rare feats.

I’ve what it takes to continue from where Okowa’ll stop- Gbagi

Gbagi in his speech at the various palaces thanked the monarchs for the reception, saying he had capacity to transform the state to greater heights if elected.

He said he was not in the race to be governor to acquire houses, cars or buy helicopter for himself, but to bring human capital and infrastructural development to the state.

According to him, as a founding father of PDP in the state, he had remained in the party since its creation, adding that he took time in the past 20 years to prepare for the governorship race and has what it takes to build on the good legacy of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Specifically, the told the monarchs that he visited them for their royal blessing towards his mission for the governorship contest in 2023.

The governorship hopeful mentioned the efforts of the Warri monarch at peacemaking since his coronation as the Olu of Warri, and thanked him for the opportunity to grace his presence and the reception he and his people were treated to.

Speaking of his ambition, he said he was not vying for the position of governor to buy a house, a car or a jet, for God has been faithful to him, which has made him want to pay back to the society by becoming governor and contributing his quota to lead Delta state to where it ought to be, given its resources and vantage position.

He also said that the king is not a politician, but a father to all and he had only come to solicit his blessings and prayers.

”I am an accomplished businessman, industrialist of national and international repute and integrity, I do not owe any bank, I am not indebted to anybody though the journey is tasking, I have the wherewithal for it,” he added.

Addressing the Okpe king, he said he is a friend and hero of Delta state and Nigeria through his heroics in the Nigerian Army, both at national and international levels. He also said that he came to solicit his advice, prayers and blessings.

He told reporters, “I have found out from my visit to the two monarchs and others that the people of the state note and know what I am doing, I have learnt that I should not be distracted and remain focus for I have the support of Deltans, who know that my intention to take over and sustain the good works of Governor Okowa is genuine.”

You’ll make a perfect gov- Adiotormre

Days earlier, veteran politician, Chief Michael Adiotormre, who could not hold his admiration for Gbagi, asserted, “You will make a perfect governor of Delta State, we know that your support for Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is very high, you supported Okowa at the critical time and your support for Okowa will work for you”.

”As a system worker, we were aware that your support for Chief James Onanefe Ibori, the former governor of the state was also high, and your initiative of bringing development to Delta state through your investment has made you eminently qualified to govern the state,” he stated.

Gbagi told him that as a businessman, he will use the business experience he used to build his business conglomerate without bank loan to transform the state more than Lagos state and appealed to Chief Adiotormre to support his aspiration so as to build on the legacy his friend, Governor Okowa, will leave behind come 2023.

Jesse stands still

At Idjerhe (Jesse), his maternal home, it was something else during the week as the Unuevworo of Idjerhe kingdom, Chief John Obukohwo Nani, who is the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, hosted the Gbagi Solidarity Movement. Nani said Idjerhe kingdom in particular and Ethiope West in general would support their son, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi to victory, saying, “Our Kingdom will not miss this opportunity of our son becoming the Governor of the state by 2023”.

The Idjerhe Traditional Council Chiefs, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftains and the Kingdom youths gave their blessings of total support through prayers offered by the Unuevworo of Idjerhe Kingdom, High Chief Solodems to Gbagi.

High Chief Solodems prayed for total victory for Olorogun Gbagi’s aspiration of becoming the governor of Delta State come 2023, noting that he will secure the kingdom’s overall blessings of the 2023 governorship position.

He had to pay a second visit the same week and on the last day of the year, as other sections of the community, led by another top politician, Chief (Barr.) A.O Akpomiemie, insisted that they wanted to see and bless their son.

His coming on December 31, 2019 was heralded with gun salute, as youth, women, children and elders filed out to welcome him at the residence of Chief Akpomiemie, who alongside other notable sons and daughters of Jesse, continued from where Nani and kinsmen stopped.

Chief Akpomiemie described Chief Gbagi as a son of the soil of whom the people of Jesse were proud of and pleased with, saying the people of Jesse would not forsake their own.

Chief Samuel Okoro JP, Chief Anugheri Gabriel, Chief Abgonoko Friday Audi JP, Chief Osiobor Henry Efemevwoya, Chief Okoro God’swill, Chief Emmanual Oreghene, Chief Idjessa, Chief Emmanuel Oveghene, Chief Humphrey Ogberhagha, Chief Williams Idogbor, Chief Festus Omamogbo and other ward leaders in Jesse unequivocally adopted Chief Kenneth Gbagi as their candidate for the governorship of Delta state come 2023.

