Ops Rattle Snake 2: NAF destroys Boko Haram logistics facility in Borno

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) logistics facility at Gujeri in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

This was achieved in night-time airstrikes executed on 31 December 2019 pursuant to series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that identified some makeshift structures under some trees in the settlement that were being used by the terrorists to store fuel and other items for the maintenance of their vehicles.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director, NAF Public Relations and Information said, ‘Accordingly, the ATF dispatched its combat helicopters to attack the location recording devastating hits in the target area resulting in the destruction of the storage facilities as well as other structures in the camp.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”

