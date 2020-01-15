Mother of four murdered in Lagos apartment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

A mother of four was on Tuesday, stabbed to death by unknown armed men in her apartment in Ijaniki area of Lagos.

Her lifeless body as gathered was discovered by one of her children, hours after her assailants struck.

The deceased, a charcoal dealer, who lost her husband last year, was popularly called mama Yusuf.

She was said to have been taking her children to school when she received a telephone call which prompted her to return to her room and parlour self-contained apartment on Amusu Igboro street.

However, other occupiers of the building claimed they never heard any gunshot, nor scream from her that would have alerted them.

A resident who simply gave his name as Chuks, said, “ We suspect that the call she received was from her killers. Perhaps they waited for her to come home before they struck. We also suspect that this dastardly act could have been carried out by those who knew her because after committing the crime, the door of her apartment was locked from within and they jumped out through the back window.

She was stabbed in several parts of her body”, Chucks said.

No arrest has been yet but Vanguard gathered that Police had begun investigation into the incident.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: