Police probe murder of Lagos designer, Deb’rah Porsche slain by ex

By Esther Onyegbula

An interior designer, identified as Deborah Moses, popularly known as Deb’rah Porsche, has been allegedly murdered in Lagos by her ex-boyfriend, months after she ended their relationship.

The incident, which occurred late Wednesday night, has sparked outrage among family members, neighbors, and rights activists, who are demanding justice for the slain young woman.

According to reports, the suspect, identified simply as Lintex, a native of Otukpo in Benue State, allegedly disguised as a dispatch rider to gain access to the estate where Deborah lived.

When security operatives became suspicious, he reportedly scaled the fence into the compound and proceeded to her apartment.

It was learned that the suspect first attempted to cause an explosion by cutting the cooking gas pipe outside the house. When that plan failed, he allegedly broke into Deborah’s residence and stabbed her multiple times until she died. A relative of the victim said Deborah ended the relationship over a year ago but had been repeatedly threatened by the suspect.

“They have broken up for more than a year now, but this guy refused to move on. He keeps making statements like, ‘If I don’t have you, nobody will. If I don’t marry you, blood will flow,’” the relative said. She added that Deborah, who had just completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme and was gradually building her career, had been avoiding strange calls and unwanted advances from the suspect before the tragedy.

“She was only trying to find her feet when this tragedy struck,” the grieving sister said.

Neighbors restrained the suspect after the attack before handing him over to the police. He is currently in custody, while activists and family members have called for a thorough investigation, warning that the case must not be swept under the carpet.