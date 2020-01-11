Breaking News
More subscribers rewarded at StarTimes promo

On 4:59 pmIn Business
StarTimes

By Moses Nosike

More Nigerians have been rewarded from the ongoing StarTimes Xmas promo which started across the country from November 1, 2019 to end this January 15, 2020.

Subscribers, who emerged winners had been rewarded with weekly Generator sets and 43 inches TV sets in Lagos, Abuja, North, South-South and southeast Zones respectively.

According to the company’s Public Relations Manager, Mr. Kunmi Balogun, with less than 10 days to the end of the promo, StarTimes subscribers who pay for 2 months on any of the bouquet will immediately get an upgrade to an even higher bouquet for 2 months. In addition to the upgrade, StarTimes has given out over 80 generators, 20 units of 43-inch LED TV sets to subscribers during the same period.

He also stated that the company seeks to enrich the lives of her customers across the various territories where they operate in. “we are constantly looking for new ways of delivering more value to our customers with this offering”.

Vanguard

