Miscreants attack FRSC patrol team for arresting traffic offender in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

Suspected miscreants on Sunday attacked patrol team of the Federal Road Safety Corps for arresting a traffic offender in Mowe axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway area of Ogun state.

It was gathered that the patrol team was attacked when the FRSC officers stopped a driver of a black Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number KTU 828 CF who was driving against traffic.

A statement by the Route Commander, Florence Okpe said the driver of the Corolla attacked a marshal and also allegedly instigated hoodlums in the area to beat the FRSC operatives.

Okpe added that the FRSC team lost two phones during the attack and the driver of the Corolla escaped arrest.

She, however, said there is a manhunt for the driver as the case has been reported at the Mowe Police station.

Okpe said, “A case of assault was recorded yesterday Sunday 05 January 2020 at about 1340hrs on the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway when a Patrol Team detailed on traffic control at the Deeper Life turning around the Mowe axis of the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, were assaulted by a driver of a black Toyota Corolla

saloon car with registration number KTU 828 CF”.

“This driver violated traffic laws by driving against traffic and was stopped by the FRSC operatives, In the process, he attacked one of the Marshals, questioning why he should be stopped for driving against traffic”.

“While the Marshal was subtly explaining the danger of his action, the unruly driver instigated some miscreants nearby, who joined him in attacking and obstructing the entire patrol team from discharging their duties. With the aid of these miscreants, the offender ( driver )was able to escape arrest”.

“The team lost two telephone handsets in the process. The case was incidented at the Mowe Police Station.

“A manhunt has also be launched to effect his arrest.”

